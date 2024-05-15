Body Of Missing Canadian Skier Found In Zermatt

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The body of a Canadian man who had been missing since the deadly avalanche that hit the Riffelberg ski slope in Zermatt on April 1 has been found, Swiss police announced on Tuesday.

This content was published on May 15, 2024 - 11:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

His body was discovered by a member of the Valais police who was hiking in the Riffelberg ski area on May 10.

A subsequent investigation revealed that it was the 30-year-old Canadian skier who had been reported missing shortly after the fatal avalanche.

+ Avalanche at Swiss ski resort near Zermatt claims three lives

A 58-year-old Swiss man, a 25-year-old Canadian woman and a 15-year-old American boy died in the avalanche at 2pm on April 1 in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above Zermatt, near the famed Matterhorn peak. A 20-year-old Swiss man was rescued from the snow.

+ How I survived an avalanche

During that period, lots of fresh snowfall and gale-force winds had caused a considerable risk of avalanches in the southern Swiss Alps, with major risks in parts of Graubünden and Valais on Easter Monday.

+ What's triggering avalanches?

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb



This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Switzerland to introduce flight passenger database

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Switzerland plans to introduce a flight passenger database to collect and process personal data in a bid to combat terrorism and serious crime.

Read more: Switzerland to introduce flight passenger database More Government plans to invest over CHF16bn in Swiss rail network

This content was published on May 15, 2024 The federal government intends to invest CHF16.4 billion ($18.1 billion) in railway infrastructure between 2025 and 2028, CHF2 billion more than for the current period.

Read more: Government plans to invest over CHF16bn in Swiss rail network More Swiss to vote on pension reform and biodiversity in September

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Swiss citizens will vote on occupational pension schemes and a biodiversity initiative on September 22, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

Read more: Swiss to vote on pension reform and biodiversity in September More Ukraine peace talks: 50 countries have confirmed participation

This content was published on May 15, 2024 To date, 50 countries out 160 invited delegations have confirmed they will attend the Ukraine peace conference, held in central Switzerland in mid-June, according to Swiss public radio, RTS.

Read more: Ukraine peace talks: 50 countries have confirmed participation More Swiss court convicts Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Switzerland's top criminal court has convicted a former interior minister of the Gambia for crimes against humanity.

Read more: Swiss court convicts Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity More Federer-backed On boosts forecast after sneaker demand rises

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Swiss footwear company On Holding AG posted strong first-quarter revenue, boosted by demand for its running shoes and new line of training apparel.

Read more: Federer-backed On boosts forecast after sneaker demand rises More Michael Schumacher's watches fetch CHF4 million at Swiss auction

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Watches belonging to Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher sold for around CHF4 million ($4.41 million) at auction house Christie's in Geneva on Tuesday.

Read more: Michael Schumacher's watches fetch CHF4 million at Swiss auction More Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian students protesting in Bern

This content was published on May 15, 2024 Police moved in early on Wednesday to remove some 30 pro-Palestinian student protesters from a Bern university building.

Read more: Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian students protesting in Bern More Macron will attend Swiss summit on Ukraine, says Zelensky

This content was published on May 14, 2024 French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the peace conference on Ukraine at the Swiss Bürgenstock resort next month, according to Volodymyr Zelensky.

Read more: Macron will attend Swiss summit on Ukraine, says Zelensky More Top politician tells 'corrupt' Eurovision to stay away from Bern

This content was published on May 14, 2024 A social media post by the president of Bern's cantonal government critical of the Eurovision Song Contest has created waves and will be discussed in the cantonal parliament.

Read more: Top politician tells 'corrupt' Eurovision to stay away from Bern

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .