Beijing accelerates clean energy drive for new energy vehicles

(MENAFN) Beijing is intensifying its efforts to promote the consumption of clean energy, particularly for new energy vehicles (NEVs), as part of its broader agenda to advance green development and cultivate a low-carbon lifestyle. The municipal development and reform commission has outlined plans to actively facilitate the adoption of clean electricity for charging NEVs across various sectors.



In line with these objectives, the commission is committed to providing robust support to public institutions, enterprises, industrial parks, data centers, and charging pile operators to procure and utilize clean electricity for the charging of NEVs. This initiative underscores Beijing's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating environmental impact through the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources.



Notably, the municipal authorities have reported significant progress in the trading of clean electricity through the power trading platform. The volume of clean electricity transactions facilitated through this platform in the current year has already surpassed that of the entire previous year, indicating a substantial increase in the uptake of renewable energy solutions. This surge in clean electricity trading reflects a growing awareness and commitment among stakeholders to transition towards sustainable energy practices and embrace environmentally friendly technologies.



By actively promoting the consumption of clean energy for NEVs, Beijing aims to not only reduce air pollution and dependence on fossil fuels but also foster innovation and economic growth in the burgeoning green energy sector. This initiative aligns with broader national objectives to achieve carbon neutrality and build a more sustainable future for generations to come.

