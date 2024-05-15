               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Sends Congratulations To Singapore Prime Minister


5/15/2024 3:04:22 PM

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent Wednesday a cable of congratulations to HE Lawrence Wong on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath as Prime Minister of Singapore, wishing him well, and for bilateral relations further development and growth.

