Man With Knife Wounds Several In Swiss Town: Police

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Geneva: A man armed with a knife wounded several people in the streets of the northern Swiss town of Zofingen on Wednesday before being detained, police said.
Police did not give the number of casualties or any details on the attacker.
The man first lashed out at a passer-by at the railway station in the town of 12,000 people in the Aargau canton, about 60 kilometres (38 miles) west of Zurich.
He then wounded several people seemingly at random before entering a house, police said in a statement.
After two hours of negotiations with a specialised team, the man was arrested, police said. The suspect had been injured, police said.
MENAFN15052024000063011010ID1108217835
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.