Minister Of State For International Cooperation Receives Champion Of Humanitarian Diplomacy Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Braga-Portugal: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater received, in the Portuguese city of Braga on Wednesday, the "Champion of Humanitarian Diplomacy" award for the year 2024 from the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

The award was presented by President of PAM HE Enaam Mayara in the presence of Mayor of Braga HE Ricardo Rio.

The accolade is a testament of regional and international appreciation for Qatari diplomacy and its effective roles especially in humanitarian efforts. It is awarded to HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in acknowledgment of Qatar's humanitarian efforts to achieve peace and its active diplomacy in delivering humanitarian and relief aid, supporting sisterly and friendly countries in times of crises, natural disasters, and armed conflicts, such as the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, as well as Afghanistan and Sudan.

Qatar's mediation to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip tops the humanitarian roles, along with the significant role played by Qatar in laying the foundations for peace and stability in Afghanistan, in addition to its recent success in mediating between Russia and Ukraine to reunite children from both sides with their families after being separated by war.

The "Champion of Humanitarian Diplomacy" Award is annually granted within this category to individuals and organizations that make exceptional efforts to promote political, social, economic, humanitarian, and other development efforts aimed at enhancing global peace and prosperity.