Bomb Threat Mails To Nearly 100 Delhi-NCR Schools Originated From Russia

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The national capital's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today said the police have traced the origin of the hoax bomb emails sent to nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Delhi Police said that a total 97 bomb threat calls/emails were received in fire control room till 12:00 pm.

Speaking to the media,

Delhi LG VK Saxena said,“Delhi police reached very quickly and the entire area has been cordoned off and search operations are going on. Dog squads, and bomb disposal units are also working. I want to assure the people of Delhi that Delhi Police is fully prepared and we will try to prevent any untoward incident from happening. Delhi Police has found out from where these emails are coming, investigation is underway. All I would like to say is that the culprits will not be spared and will be given strict punishment."

Also Read |

Bomb threat in over 60 Delhi-NCR schools: L-G seeks detailed report, Atishi requests parents 'not to panic'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also said that there is no need to panic and It appeared to be a hoax call. The MHA said that the Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol.



Officials along with a bomb squad and a dog squad conducted search operations in various schools that received the bomb threat. Nothing suspicious has been found so far.

As per the precautionary measure, all the students have been evacuated and have been sent home. Delhi LG VK Saxena spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR.



Also Read | Over 50 schools in Delhi-NCR receive bomb threat; search under way

The schools that got the bomb threat e-mail include Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri police station area, Mother Mary School in Mayur Vihar in East Delhi, DPS School in Dwarka district, DAV School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar and Saket, and Sanskriti School in New Delhi district, among others.