Silicon Valley's Inhabitr Brings AI-Powered Furnishing Solutions to the Middle East

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) 1st May 2024, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Inhabitr, the first AI-powered commercial real estate furnishing platform, is excited to announce its expansion into the Middle East, marked by the opening of new office and design studios in Saudi Arabia. Inhabitr's partnership with Alsulaiman Group, a prominent Saudi-based conglomerate, will further enhance its ability to provide last-mile delivery and installation services across the region.

Leveraging AI trained specifically for furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E), Inhabitr offers a single solution that encompasses design, procurement, delivery, installation, and financing. This integration significantly accelerates the furnishing process, making it up to 50% faster and 30% more cost-effective than traditional methods.

Having furnished over 20,000 units in the US, Inhabitr’s proven track record underscores its adaptability to a broad range of property types, from hotels to offices, multi-family, short-term rentals, student housing and senior living. In Hospitality, Inhabitr covers the full range from Ultra High Luxury to Luxury, Branded, Independent, Boutique, Upper and Midscale, Extended Stay and Limited-Service hotels.

Alsulaiman Group's Subsidiary Flow to Support Inhabitr's Expansion

A key aspect of Inhabitr's strategic expansion is its partnership with Alsulaiman Group, a leading Saudi conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of businesses, including logistics, retail, technology and real estate.

Through its subsidiary Flow Progressive Logistics, Alsulaiman Group will provide Inhabitr with critical last-mile delivery and installation services across the Middle East. Flow Progressive Logistics is a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions in the Middle East. The company has a network of over 20 locations, 8 distribution centers and 14 delivery hubs across the region, and it employs a team of over 1500 professionals.

“We at Alsulaiman Group are excited to partner with Inhabitr. Their cutting-edge AI technology is a perfect fit for the B2B furnishing needs of the Middle East market. Our extensive logistics network, spearheaded by Flow Progressive Logistics, will ensure seamless last-mile delivery and installation for Inhabitr's clients throughout the region. We are confident that this collaboration will be a major win for both companies, and we are excited to support Inhabitr's successful launch in the Middle East”, commented, Saud Alsulaiman, CEO of Alsulaiman Group.

Inhabitr's regional team, with expertise in real estate, development, design, procurement, and technology, has attracted several large projects, which are currently leveraging Inhabitr technology to save costs and reduce project timelines.

Ankur Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Inhabitr, connected the developments in Saudi Vision 2030 with the potential of new technologies: "A key element of Saudi Vision 2030 is the implementation of giga projects such as Neom, Read Sea Global, Roshn and Diriyah, along with advancements in housing, hospitality, and tourism. These initiatives are driving significant growth in the hotel and housing industries, necessitating a substantial demand for commercial furniture. We are committed to bringing AI and infrastructure tech to the Middle East. We have observed the substantial impact AI can have in traditional categories like FF&E. As the region is poised to spend billions of dollars on furnishing in the upcoming years, AI will play a crucial role in ensuring these projects are delivered on time."

"Saudi Arabia is boosting their infrastructure and real estate sectors as part of their economic diversification. This demand has strained supply chains, a challenge that Inhabitr’s AI-driven FF&E platform is uniquely equipped to manage," stated Jay Rosen, Board Member and Managing Director for Inhabitr Middle East. "Inhabitr has streamlined the historically fragmented furnishing process, reducing the need to coordinate with multiple vendors."





