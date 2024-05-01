Israel Arrested 20 Palestinians In West Bank Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, May 1 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces apprehended 20 Palestinians from different areas in the West Bank on Wdnesday.In a statement, Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and Palestinian Prisoners' Club said the arrests mainly targeted Palestinian governorates of Hebron, Qalqilya, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Tubas, Nablus, Jericho, and Jerusalem.The statement noted the occupation also arrested dozens of workers from West Bank for allegedly entering the 1948 territories without work permits, adding that their numbers and identities are still unknown.Meanwhile, the two bodies announced Israel arrested over 8,535, Palestinians since October 7.