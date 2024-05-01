               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israel Arrested 20 Palestinians In West Bank Wednesday


5/1/2024 9:28:35 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ramallah, May 1 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces apprehended 20 Palestinians from different areas in the West Bank on Wdnesday.
In a statement, Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and Palestinian Prisoners' Club said the arrests mainly targeted Palestinian governorates of Hebron, Qalqilya, Bethlehem, Ramallah, Tubas, Nablus, Jericho, and Jerusalem.
The statement noted the occupation also arrested dozens of workers from West Bank for allegedly entering the 1948 territories without work permits, adding that their numbers and identities are still unknown.
Meanwhile, the two bodies announced Israel arrested over 8,535, Palestinians since October 7.

MENAFN01052024000117011021ID1108161459


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search