IMD Predicts Thunderstorms From May 4, Issues Red Alert For Severe Heatwave During Next 3 Days | See Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department predicted on Wednesday that East India will continue to experience heatwave for the next three days even as it issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal for three days and two days in Odisha scientist Soma Sen said,“East India has been witnessing an unusually long spell of severe heat waves.” She added,“Mainly, from day 5, which is May 5, we are anticipating a slight fall in temperatures as moisture coming...”The IMD attributed the severe heatwave conditions to a lesser frequency of thunderstorms in East and Northeast India. \"Prolonged heatwave spell over East and South Peninsular India in April is due to the absence of thunderstorms and the persisting anticyclone,\" said IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra weather department said that from May 4, South Peninsular India will experience thunderstorm activity. States including Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh will also experience thunderstorms.

IMD's rainfall prediction-Rainfall or snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during next 5 days

-Hailstorm over Sikkim on May 1.-Heavy rainfall very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya during 1-2 May.

-Heavy rainfall will also occur over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during 1-3 May-Very heavy rainfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh on May 1 and 2, and over south Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura on May 2.-Rainfall or snowfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely to occur over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during May 3-6.-Rainfall likely to prevail over West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan during May 4-6.

-Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during May 1-3.

-Rainfall activity is likely over south peninsular India's Coastal Andhra Pradesh Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe during May 5-8.

IMD Heatwave Prediction-Maximum temperatures in the range of 44-47°C likely to continue over Gangetic West Bengal, East Jharkhand, north Odisha and Rayalaseema till May 3 and decrease thereafter.-Severe heatwave conditions very likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, some parts of Odisha, Bihar on May 1, and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Jharkhand during May 1-2.

-IMD says heatwave conditions will reduce in intensity after May 2 with heat wave conditions to remain over the region during subsequent 3 days.-Severe heatwave conditions very likely to prevail over Rayalaseema during next 3 days, and heat wave conditions during subsequent 2 days-Heatwave conditions very likely to prevail over Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam during next 4-5 days; over Kerala on May 1 and 2.

and over Tamil Nadu during May 1-3.-Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat during May 1-5, and over Marathwada during May 3-5.

-Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Coast Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe during next 5 days, and over West Assam on May 1.IMD Maximum Temperature Predictions-No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over northwest India during next 24 hours and rise by 4-6°C thereafter.-No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over east India during next 48 hours and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.-Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 °C very likely over Central India during next 3 days.-No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over west India during next 48 hours and rise by 2-3°C thereafter.

