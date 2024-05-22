Prince Harry Declined King Charles' Invitation While Saying His Father Was 'Too Busy' To Meet Him: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry declined an invitation from King Charles to stay at a Royal residence during his UK visit while he suggested that his father was too busy to meet him. The revelation comes from The Telegraph, which learned that the Duke of Sussex declined the invitation due to security concerns Read: Harry-Meghan in panic mode? 'Explosive' new documentary may reveal Markle's past secrets, first marriageHarry spent three nights in London for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary but did not see the King. Earlier, he was reported to have met with his father during the visit. Eventually, the father and the son got engaged in separate programmes publication reported that Charles allowed his younger son to stay at a Royal residence since he no longer had an official UK home. If accepted, it could have been a chance to spend time together. However, the Duke declined due to lack of security, opting for a hotel instead to maintain privacy, the publication added Read: Prince Harry chose to be in a hotel despite staying near King Charles, decided not to visit his fatherRoyal residences are heavily protected with armed officers at the gates. However, the Duke was mainly concerned about his security outside these properties. Harry was upset about losing his automatic police protection, which hinders reconciliation with his father, according to The Telegraph must give at least 28 days' notice before visiting the UK, including all travel details, for security assessment. Most of his requests have been denied, except for trips related to Royal events like the Coronation concerned about securityIn February, he received a police escort from Heathrow to Clarence House to meet the King after the 75-year-old monarch had been diagnosed with cancer. However, he had no protection when travelling from the residence to his hotel Read: King Charles won't meet son Prince Harry due to 'other priorities' while Duke of Sussex reaches UK for Invictus GamesAccording to The Telegraph, Harry feels he can't bring his wife and kids to the UK because he can't ensure their safety. He is frustrated that his offer to pay for his own security was rejected.

