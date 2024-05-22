               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Podcast: ADHD & Agency Leadership


5/22/2024 5:12:48 AM

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, we look at neurodiversity in the PR industry, in a conversation between Maja Pawinska Sims and Paul Nolan, COO and co-owner of B2B technology specialist agency CCGroup, who was recently diagnosed with ADHD after a 20-year career in PR. Nolan talks about his diagnosis, the impact on his personal and professional life, his experience of being a neurodiverse leader in PR, and how the industry can better support and embrace neurodiversity.

Resources:

Neurodiversity in PR: From Kryptonite to Superpower

PRCA/CIPR Wellness Audit


PRovoke

