Podcast: ADHD & Agency Leadership

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, we look at neurodiversity in the PR industry, in a conversation between Maja Pawinska Sims and Paul Nolan, COO and co-owner of B2B technology specialist agency CCGroup, who was recently diagnosed with ADHD after a 20-year career in PR. Nolan talks about his diagnosis, the impact on his personal and professional life, his experience of being a neurodiverse leader in PR, and how the industry can better support and embrace neurodiversity.
Resources:
Neurodiversity in PR: From Kryptonite to Superpower
PRCA/CIPR Wellness Audit
