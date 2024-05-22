Pune Porsche Crash: Prakash Ambedkar Flays Cops For Questioning Victims’ Relationship

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Adv. Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday attacked the Pune Police for allegedly questioning the relationship of the victims, both IT professionals, who were killed by the speeding Porsche driven by an inebriated teenager on May 19.

Ambedkar said the Yerawada Police Station officials spent more time quizzing the relationship between Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya, both 24 and hailing from Madhya Pradesh, while allegedly serving pizzas and burgers to the accused boy.

“This is how the system benefits the privileged and the rich... How a minor was served alcohol in the pub, how did the showroom release the (Porsche) vehicle without the registration number,” demanded Ambedkar, wondering how the vehicle plying without number plates failed to catch the eye of the traffic police.

Raising more doubts, Ambedkar asked how the minor accused got bail instead of juvenile custody, why was the alcohol test done after eight hours and whether Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis went to ensure justice for the victims or to ensure that the builder's son went free.

“The authorities have sprung into action after an uproar from all quarters and not because they believed it was the right thing to do,” pointed Ambedkar, a former MP, lauding the Pune citizens for raising their voices strongly.