Three Tourists Among Five Injured In Road Accident In North Kashmir's Tangmarg

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that an accident took place in Ferozpora area near a petrol pump when two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK01H 4183 and JK05L 6192 collided with each other, resulting in injuries to five persons including three tourists.

He said that all the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for advanced treatment.

A police officer told news agency Kashmir Scroll that all injured are said to be stable. He also identified the injured tourists as Mohd Abdis Saboor, son of Damin Ali, and Fareeda Yasmin, both West Bengal residents.



