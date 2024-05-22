Three Tourists Among Five Injured In Road Accident In North Kashmir's Tangmarg

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Two West Bengal tourists among five were injured in a road mishap in Ferozpora Tangmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that an accident took place in Ferozpora area near a petrol pump when two vehicles bearing registration numbers JK01H 4183 and JK05L 6192 collided with each other, resulting in injuries to five persons including three tourists.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that all the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for advanced treatment.
A police officer told news agency Kashmir Scroll that all injured are said to be stable. He also identified the injured tourists as Mohd Abdis Saboor, son of Damin Ali, and Fareeda Yasmin, both West Bengal residents.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Mehbooba Mufti's Escort Vehicle Meets With Accident, ITBP Trooper Injured 6 Killed In Road Accidents In J&K
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22052024000215011059ID1108243905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.