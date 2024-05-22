Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim 'Murdered' In Kolkata After Going Missing For Days, 3 Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim, who went missing last week, was allegedly murdered in Kolkata on Wednesday. In a news conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan called it a \"planned murder\".\"So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder,\" the Bangladesh Home Minister was quoted by ANI as saying. The minister informed that Bangladesh police arrested three persons in this connection, as per Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star motive behind the alleged murder is yet to be know. \"We will soon inform you about the motive,\" the minister said, adding that Indian police are cooperating with the case you need to know about the matter so far:Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim had reached India on May 12. According to ANI, he was last seen on the afternoon of May 13 when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata for a medical check-up MP had mentioned he would be travelling to Delhi.“Still, there has been no physical presence or direct contact with him since May 13,” a family friend in Kolkata's Bidhannagar had said. Only mobile messages were exchanged with his family in Dhaka and his friend in Bidhannagar, indicating his intended journey to Delhi, ANI reported.

The MP's family friend, Gopal Viswas, was informed by the MP's daughter of her inability to contact her father. Concerned by the lack of communication and his sudden alleged disappearance, he then lodged a missing person complaint at the Baranagar police station in Bidhannagar, Kolkata.\"On the morning of May 16, he (Anwarul Azim) called his assistant, but could not connect. Later, when his PA called him back, he did not answer,\" according to the complaint dated May 18, 2024.\"His daughter called me (Viswas), and said, I can't communicate with my father. Then I (Viswas) contacted all his (Anarul Azim's) acquaintances on the phone, but it was not possible to contact him,\" it added.\"I was then requested to come to Baranagar police station on May 18 to register the complaint in the missing diary,\" a copy of the complaint said was the Awami League lawmaker from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency. Further updates on the circumstances surrounding the MP's death in Kolkata are anticipated as the situation unfolds.(With inputs from ANI)

