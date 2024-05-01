UK voices concerns over religious freedom, poverty in India before polls

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, has made significant remarks regarding religious freedom and ethnic conflict in India, just days before the country's parliamentary elections. Cameron emphasized the need for continued advocacy for religious tolerance and highlighted the ethnic clashes in Manipur, a northeastern state in India, as a pressing concern.



Addressing a question raised in the United Kingdom Parliament by Indarjit Singh of the House of Lords, Cameron acknowledged the religious dimension underlying the ethnic conflicts in Manipur. He referenced a report by former BBC journalist David Campanale, which outlined the religious aspects of the violence in the region. Cameron reiterated the United Kingdom's stance on advocating for religious tolerance and emphasized the importance of continuing to engage with the Indian government on this issue.



The ethnic violence in Manipur, which has been ongoing since May 2023, has resulted in numerous casualties and displacements. The conflict primarily revolves around tensions between the valley-based Hindu Meitei majority and the Christian Kuki tribes residing in the surrounding hills. Despite the severity of the situation, the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has maintained that the issue is an internal affair and rejected external scrutiny.



Last year, New Delhi faced criticism for its response to the situation in Manipur, including rejecting a United Nations report that highlighted humanitarian concerns and condemning a resolution by the European Parliament on the matter. The United Kingdom's intervention underscores international concerns over religious freedom and ethnic conflict in India, highlighting the complexities and challenges facing the country as it prepares for its parliamentary elections.

