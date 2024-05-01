Georgian law enforcement interferes to scatter ‘foreign agents’ bill demonstration

(MENAFN) Late on Monday, Georgian police took decisive action to disperse protestors who had been blocking access to the country's parliament building in Tbilisi. Utilizing water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray, law enforcement officers moved in to quell the unrest, which had been ongoing for several days.



The protests were sparked by renewed efforts to pass a contentious "foreign agents" bill, vehemently opposed by opposition lawmakers. As tensions escalated, footage from the scene depicted a significant police presence clad in riot gear, advancing on retreating protesters.



Behind the officers, water cannon trucks continuously doused the crowds, while officers in gas masks deployed pepper spray and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.



Reports indicate that some protesters required medical attention after being exposed to the substances, although the extent of their injuries remains unclear. Amidst the chaos, the most agitated demonstrators were observed dismantling police barricades and hurling projectiles at law enforcement, leading to sporadic scuffles near the parliament building.



In a statement, the police justified their decision to disperse the protest, citing demonstrators' attempts to block entrances to the parliament building. The swift and forceful response underscores the escalating tensions surrounding the proposed legislation and highlights the challenges faced by authorities in maintaining public order amidst widespread dissent.

