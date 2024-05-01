Morocco’s Tangiers hosts UNESCO's International Jazz Day

(MENAFN) In a historic moment for Tangiers, the captivating Moroccan city, it proudly hosted UNESCO's International Jazz Day, marking the inaugural occasion for an African city to take center stage in this global celebration. Spanning four days, the event, which commenced on a vibrant Saturday, served not only to spotlight Tangiers' rich jazz legacy but also to underscore the city's role as a cultural crossroads, bridging continents and fostering artistic connections between Morocco, Europe, and Africa.



At the helm of this momentous gathering stood the legendary pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, accompanied by Musical Director John Beasley. Together, they orchestrated the All-Star Global Concert, a spectacular showcase featuring performances by a diverse array of artists hailing from every corner of the globe. Among them, the revered Gnawa musician Abdellah El Gourd added a distinctive Moroccan flavor to the proceedings, infusing the event with the mesmerizing rhythms and melodies of his tradition.



This celebration of International Jazz Day holds profound significance, not just as a musical extravaganza, but as a testament to the power of jazz to transcend borders and foster cultural exchange. Established by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2011 and later recognized by the UN General Assembly, International Jazz Day has become an annual rallying point for countries and communities worldwide. Held on April 30th each year, it serves as a beacon of unity, promoting dialogue, understanding, and appreciation across diverse cultures and societies through the universal language of jazz music. In Tangiers, this global celebration found a fitting home, resonating with the city's cosmopolitan spirit and its enduring commitment to artistic expression and cultural dialogue.

