US 'Concerned' About 'India-Iran Chabahar Port' Deal: 'Force Of Terrorism Not Only In Middle East But Other Places'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Noting that countries should be aware of 'interacting with Iran as it exported terrorism', US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently said 'it directly attacks other sovereign nation. And that should be a concern for all of us.' He comments came while speaking about 'India-Iran Chabahar port' deal.

Speaking to India Today about the deal, Garcetti,“We know that Iran has been a force for terrorism, a force for exporting a lot of bad things, not just in the Middle East, but other places as well. We generally have sanctions, with some rare exceptions, where there is a strategic interest.”“But most businesses should be aware of those risks of interacting with Iran as it exports terrorism, as it directly attacks another sovereign nation, as we saw recently. And that should be a concern for all of us. We certainly want to see a region surrounding India that is stable, that is democratic, and that adheres to the rule of law, and certainly does not export terrorism. I think that's a shared concern,” he added.

Garcetti also cited that the US is awaiting some further clarification before making further comments.

All you need to know about India-Iran Chabahar port' dealIndia and Iran recently signed a 'long-term main contract\" for the development of Shahid Beheshti Port Terminal in Chabahar city of Iran about the deal, Ministry of External Affairs said on May 13, the latest contract between India Ports Global Ltd and the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran“will give a boost to regional connectivity and India's linkages with Afghanistan, Central Asia and Eurasia.

Meanwhile, Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development mentioned it will give India 10-year access to use the port, located close to Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan contract will, in turn, see India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) invest $370 million into \"providing strategic equipment\" and“developing the transport infrastructure of the port\", news agency AFP reported.(With inputs from India Today and agencies)

