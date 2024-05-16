Sri Lanka To Unveil 49 New Tourism Zones

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Colombo : Sri Lanka is in the process to designate 49 additional official tourism zones and the new areas will be published in a gazette within a month as part of the on-going efforts to boost tourism.

State Tourism Minister Diana Gamage said this during a media briefing in Colombo.

"We have identified 49 additional tourist destinations for the advancement of our tourism industry," Gamage mentioned.

"These sites will be designated as tourism zones and will be officially published in the gazette within a month. Through this initiative, we aim to bolster tourist arrival into our country and promote its diverse attractions."

Sri Lanka has already identified 15 tourism zones; however, all are located in the coastal area around the island.

The new tourism zones are expected to include most non-coastal area where tourists prefer to visit due to the nature of the locations, as per reports.