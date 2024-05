Sharetrip Launches Mega Giveaway With ST Pay

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Country's one of the leading travel tech platforms-ShareTrip-has launched a mega prize giveaway campaign called 'Gorome Chorom Bepar'.

The campaign will continue until June 14, 2024 and under the campaign, people can enjoy great deals on flights, hotels, travel and lifestyle experiences, said ShareTrip in a release.

Users must get services from ShareTrip and pay with ST Pay to participate in the giveaway.

ST Pay (ShareTrip Pay) is the country's first travel wallet, introduced by ShareTrip on its 4th anniversary in November 2023. It is an innovative payment platform designed to offer hassle-free travel experiences to users.

It may be mentioned here that the 'Gorome Chorom Bepar' campaign is only available to ST Pay users.

Users, who will avail services from ShareTrip and pay by ST Pay, will get opportunities to win unique prizes during the ShareTrip Mega Giveaway Contest.

Customers can win international flights to Istanbul (Turkey) and domestic flights to Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Chattogram, Saidpur and more.

The prizes may also include hotel stays at Ocean Paradise Hotel in Cox's Bazar and Tilagaon Eco Village in Sreemongol.

Users can get the opportunity to win an array of gifts from Singapore Airlines, Kapok Tree, Zuqo, and complimentary ST service fees for visa processing for any country.

Besides the mega prizes, users will also get the chance to win exclusive prizes every week, like hotel stays in Hotel Bengal Canary Park, Paragon Hotel and Resort, Lakeshore Banani, Nascent Gardenia Baridhara, Platinum Grand, and Hotel Sarina.

They can also win domestic flight tickets with AirAstra, NOVOAIR and US-Bangla.