Fourth Month Of Double-Digit Air Cargo Growth In March: IATA

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Geneva : Total demand of air cargo globally rose by 10.3 per cent in March 2024 compared to March 2023 levels (11.4 per cent for international operations), marking the fourth consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth. At the same time, air cargo capacity increased by 7.3 per cent compared to March 2023 (10.5 per cent for international operations).

The data was recently released by the International Air Transport Association in its March 2024 global air cargo market report.

On the development, Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA, said, "Air cargo demand grew by 10.3 per cent over the previous March. This contributed to a strong first quarter performance which slightly exceeded even the exceptionally strong 2021 first quarter performance during the Covid-19 crisis....2024 is shaping up to be a solid year for air cargo."