Bata Shoe Sees 35Pc Profit Surge In Jan-March 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Bata Shoe Company Bangladesh Limited reported a 35 per cent increase in profit for the January-March quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Reports said, according to Bata Bangladesh's statement filed with the

Dhaka Stock Exchange, the company posted earnings per share of BDT 13.42 for the first quarter, up

from BDT 9.96 a year

ago.

The company attributed the significant profit increase to revenue growth driven by Eid businesses, school, winter seasons and other promotional activities.

As of the first 30 minutes of trading on May 14, its shares were priced at BDT 955.10, marking a 0.89 per cent decline from the previous year.