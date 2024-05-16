Mumbai Dry Day 2024: Liquor Sale Banned On These Days All Wine Shops, Bars Will Be Closed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai will observe dry days from May 18 to 20 because of the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Mumbai, Palghar, Kalyan and Thane are among the key constituencies in Maharashtra that are going to polls on May 20. These constituencies will also observe dry days Read: Dry Days in Delhi: Govt issues list from April to June for religious festivals, Lok Sabha polls. Check details hereAs per the directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the constituency where the election is held and the adjacent constituencies must follow these dry days. This measure ensures a fair and peaceful election process across the affected areas and wine shops in Mumbai will be closed from 5 PM on May 18 and will reopen at 5 PM on May 20. All wine shops and bars will be closed on polling day to maintain public order. There will be another dry day in Mumbai on June 4 during vote counting until results are announced Read: Tilaknagar Industries: This liquor stock gained over 1000% in 5 years; should you invest now?According to reports, dry days will be observed in Gurgaon, Haryana, from 6 PM on May 23 to 6 PM on May 25 because of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. On those days, alcohol sales will be banned in Delhi-NCR as well, Shirur and Maval constituencies earlier declared dry days in polling areas on May 13. Liquor sales were banned from 6 PM on May 11 until 6 PM on May 13 Read: Breaching THIS liquor storage limit in Delhi and Mumbai can land you in troubleDry days in KolkataIn Kolkata, there are seven dry days in May, affecting a full weekend and part of another. The designated dry days are May 18, starting from 6 PM, and the entire day on May 19. May 20 will also observe a liquor ban until the end of polling.

