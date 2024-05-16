Cricketer Shanto Berger Paints BD's New Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, one of the leading paint solutions provider, announced Najmul Hossain Shanto, Captain of Bangladesh Men's National Cricket Team, as its brand ambassador.

Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, Chief Marketing Officer of Berger Paints Limited, attended the signing ceremony.

In his new role, Shanto will be integral to Berger's dynamic campaigns, engagement sessions, and promotional activities, adding his charm and magic to the brand's initiatives, said a release.