Australia's New Aid Package For Ukraine To Include Boats - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A batch of modern Sentinel 830R RHIB boats will be part of the $100 million military aid package to Ukraine announced by the Australian government in April.

That's according to the Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia, Vasyl Miroshnychenko , who reported the news via , Ukrinform saw.

"I was also able to inspect the boats which are manufactured for Ukraine at the innovative Tassie company Sentinel. They were included in the latest package of assistance from Australian Government for Ukraine," he wrote.

The boat producer said that the boats can be involved in both riverine operations and through to open sea boarding missions.

"The 830R can be rapidly deployed and requires minimal maintenance, resulting in greater operational availability whenever the Ukrainian forces need it," said Sentinel Boats CEO George McGuire.

Deliveries are expected to take place over the upcoming months, along with other assistance from the Australian government.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Australia is providing Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $100 million. The package will include drones worth $32.5 million and a batch of RBS 70 MANPADS.

Photo: sentinelboats