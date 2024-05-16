First Porsche Experience Centre In SEA To Open In Singapore

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Singapore : Singapore is set to welcome its own Porsche Experience Centre by 2027 as part of efforts to boost the country's tourism offerings. Located next to Changi Exhibition Centre, it will be the German carmaker's first experience centre in Southeast Asia, featuring a

two km handling track and other experiences such as themed exhibitions and immersive racing simulators.

This would be Porsche's 11th experience centre, following other facilities in Tokyo, Shanghai, Los Angeles and Silverstone in the United Kingdom.

About the development, Grace Fu, Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, Singapore, on May 10, said, "We're excited that Porsche has chosen Singapore, and we hope that the centre will dial up the fun quotient and add vibrancy to the Changi precinct."

When launched, it will be Singapore's first permanent driving-focused facility, informed Melissa Ow Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), according to reports.

A new "world-class" wellness attraction will also be developed on the southern coast of Singapore near Marina Barrage, Fu announced.

The global wellness market hit USD 5.2 trillion in 2022 and is projected to grow to almost USD 8 trillion in 2027 and Ow said there is "tremendous potential" for Singapore to tap into.

STB hopes that the attraction can offer a variety of wellness experiences including therapeutic arts, light- and frequency-based therapies, complementary health facilities, as well as indoor and outdoor water- or equipment-based types of fitness experiences.

Singapore is projected to receive between 15 million and 16.5 million international visitor arrivals in 2024, with tourism receipts expected to reach between SD 27.5 billion and SD 29 billion, said Ow.