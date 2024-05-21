Over 40 Hospitalised After Food Poisoning In Myanmar

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, May 22 (IANS) A total of 45 people, including 11 children, have been hospitalised for food poisoning in southern Myanmar's Ayeyarwady region, a local rescue organisation official told the media.
The victims from Labutta township of Ayeyarwady region fell ill on Monday after eating spicy egg curry, the official said on Tuesday.
The affected people included day labourers and their family members. The labourers received the curry at their workplace and brought it home to share with their families, he added.
On Tuesday, 31 of the victims were discharged from the hospital, the official said.
