Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot Included In Portugal's Squad; Check Full List

Portugal has announced its squad for Euro 2024, featuring star players Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Diogo Dalot. The team, packed with talent and experience, is set to compete in the upcoming European Championship. Check out the full list of players selected for the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who led Portugal to victory in the 2016 European Championship, has been named in Roberto Martinez's 26-man squad for Euro 2024, announced on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old is the tournament's all-time top scorer with 14 goals and holds the record for most games played (25). Despite his club Al Nassr not winning the league title this season, Ronaldo tops the scoring charts with 33 goals and 11 assists in the Saudi Pro League.

“Cristiano? It's better to talk about the data. He's a player who's scored 42 goals in 41 games for his club,” Martinez said at the press conference.“That shows his continuity, physical ability to always be fit, and the quality he has in front of goal, which we really like and need.”

Ronaldo is not the only veteran in the squad, as his former Real Madrid teammate Pepe has also been included, making him the oldest player to feature in the tournament at 41 years, 2 months, and 25 days, surpassing Gábor Király's record from the 2016 edition.

“Pepe's role in the dressing room is important; the way he represents the national team shirt is commendable,” Martinez added.“During the training camp, football is a constant struggle. It was interesting to see Pepe play two games in March and keep a clean sheet for the 90 minutes he played. His communication and positioning mean that, when he's fit, he's a very important player.”

The European Championship will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14, with 24 teams competing for the title. Portugal is placed in Group F alongside Turkey, Czechia, and Georgia.

Before the tournament, the team will play three friendlies against Finland (José Alvalade Stadium, June 4), Croatia (National Stadium, June 8), and the Republic of Ireland (Aveiro Municipal Stadium, June 11).

