Bihar HORROR: Stalker Stabs Govt School Teacher To Death, Burns Body To Conceal Evidence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old school teacher, Kumari Yashoda, was allegedly stabbed to death by a stalker while en route to her school on Tuesday (May 21) in Bihar's Katihar district. The assailant then went further, burning her body in an attempt to obliterate the evidence.

The horrifying incident occurred near Yashoda's residence at Pakariya Lakshmipur, falling within the Pranpur police jurisdiction. Yashoda was working as a teacher at Pakarhiya Primary School.

Katihar's Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Kumar, revealed that the motive behind the crime was connected to romantic entanglements. He assured that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe the incident and assured that the culprit would be arrested soon.

Yashoda, known as a Shiksha Sevak, was tasked with ensuring student attendance and imparting education at the primary level. Upendra Prasad, the Block Education Officer (BEO), expressed shock over the incident and confirmed that officials had visited the school premises.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailant ambushed Yashoda, slitting her throat with a knife as she set out for school. After her demise, he resorted to the grisly act of setting her body ablaze. Although villagers rushed to the scene, the perpetrator had already fled.

Yashoda was shifted to the Pranpur Primary Health Centre (PHC), where she was pronounced dead. Her remains were subsequently transferred to Katihar District Hospital for a postmortem examination. While an FIR has yet to be filed, local law enforcement has identified the perpetrator and assured his imminent arrest.

Reports suggest that Yashoda had a prior altercation with village contractor Halchal Kumar, who is believed to be the culprit behind the heinous act.