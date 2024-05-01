NHRC Chairperson Meets Officials Of Human Rights Commissions In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Baku: Chairperson of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) and Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah met separately in Baku with Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs H E Bahar Muradova, and Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva.

During the two meetings, Her Excellency discussed cooperation in enhancing the efforts of international advocacy related to women's rights, supporting the programs to prevent gender-based violence, including raising awareness, providing gender-based violence prevention programs, training law enforcement agencies and health care professionals.

During the meeting with Sabina Aliyeva, H E Al Attiyah underscored the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the resolutions and declarations related to womens rights and promoting its experiences in this respect, affirming that the State of Qatar welcomes cooperation at all levels, in recognition of the fact that women and children are among the most vulnerable segments prone to be affected by armed conflict, climate change and other myriad challenges facing human rights in several territories of the world.

She noted the cooperation opportunities in the efforts devoted to upgrading the international standards of human rights through holding seminars and awareness-raising events for a multitude of topics related to human rights in Doha and Azerbaijan, sharing expertise pertinent to the measures and mechanisms related to the rights of women and children. She gave an overview of NHRC in the State of Qatar, along with its efforts and roles, in pursuit of protecting and promoting human rights.

Chairperson of NHRC underscored the measures taken by the State of Qatar in the areas of legislations, policies, and measures pertaining to promoting the role of women in the Qatari community, such as ratifying the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and interacting with the international Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, as well as measures pertinent to this critical topic.

She highlighted that NHRC relentlessly collaborates with all relevant authorities in the State of Qatar so as to enhance the role of women, affirming that it established the National Committee for the Affairs of Woman, Children, the Elderly and People with Disabilities accordingly.

In addition, H E Al Attiyah discussed with the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan the experiences and forging partnership on the mechanisms of receiving and studying complaints filed by individuals, conducting field trips, sharing expertise with respect to human rights relevant measures and mechanisms, exploring collaborative opportunities in bolstering the international human rights system, in addition to activating the role of national institutions at national, regional and global levels.