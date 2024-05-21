Indian-administered Kashmir witnesses record voter turnout

(MENAFN) In a significant development, voter turnout soared to a record-breaking 54.57 percent in a parliamentary constituency in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday, marking the highest participation rate witnessed in the region over the past 34 years of insurgency. The northern Baramulla seat, one of the five constituencies in the Muslim-majority region, emerged as the focal point of the electoral battle, with heightened competition among candidates and political parties.



The ongoing major election in Indian-administered Kashmir holds particular significance as it is the first electoral exercise conducted since the revocation of the region's political autonomy by New Delhi in 2019. Regional political entities have framed this election as a critical referendum on the decision taken by the Indian government, amplifying the stakes and intensity of the contest.



Among the prominent contenders vying for the Baramulla seat is former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, a party with a longstanding presence and influence in the region since India's independence in 1947. Abdullah faces a formidable challenge from Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as engineer Rashid, a former lawmaker known for his vocal opposition to India's policies in Kashmir, particularly concerning alleged human rights abuses.



Despite Rashid's incarceration since 2019 and facing charges in a "terror funding" case, his son has garnered significant support while campaigning on his behalf, rallying large crowds and revitalizing electoral enthusiasm in a region historically marked by boycott calls from pro-freedom parties. The surge in voter turnout in Baramulla surpassed previous election figures, surpassing the 34.57 percent recorded in the last election held prior to the revocation of autonomy in August 2019 and even eclipsing the 1996 turnout of 46.65 percent.



Another notable contender in the electoral fray is Sajad Lone, the son of the late pro-freedom leader Abdul Gani Lone, who was assassinated in 2002. Leveraging his father's enduring legacy and loyal cadre of supporters, Sajad Lone seeks to make a formidable impact on the electoral landscape.



The parliamentary elections in Indian-administered Kashmir are being conducted in multiple phases, with voting already underway for seats in the Jammu and Udhampur regions, as well as the prestigious Srinagar constituency, reflecting the multifaceted political dynamics and aspirations within the region.

