Poland arrests 9 suspects allegedly tied to Russian spy ring

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland disclosed on Monday that nine individuals suspected of belonging to a Russian spy ring have been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating a series of sabotage operations within Poland. Speaking to TVN24 commercial television news, Tusk revealed that the arrested individuals are accused of directly engaging in acts of sabotage at the behest of Russian services. The charges encompass a range of offenses including assaults, arson, attempted arson, and involve individuals from Ukraine, Belarus, and Poland, some of whom have ties to the criminal underworld.



Tusk emphasized the imperative of regaining full control over the security of the Polish state in light of these incidents. He underscored the necessity of thorough investigation into the influence exerted by Russian agents and the Kremlin across various levels of government and administration in Poland. Tusk further announced plans to establish a commission to probe these matters, with details to be unveiled on Tuesday.



Highlighting specific instances of sabotage, Tusk referenced a foiled attempt to set fire to a paint production plant in Wroclaw, which was reportedly orchestrated by Russian services. He noted similar incidents of sabotage in Lithuania, including the arson of an IKEA warehouse, which may also be linked to the detained individuals. These revelations follow a series of high-profile incidents in Poland, such as fires at a market hall in Warsaw and at landfill sites.



Last week, Tusk had announced Poland's allocation of an additional USD25 million to bolster its intelligence services, citing an escalating threat from Russia, particularly in light of Poland's role as a distribution hub for supplies to Ukraine. He warned of heightened attempts by Russia to destabilize European countries, particularly Poland and the Baltic states, in the lead-up to the upcoming European elections next month.

