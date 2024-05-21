Taiwanese exports rise supported by strong demand for electronics

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Economic Affairs in Taiwan released data yesterday indicating a notable uptick in export demand for the second consecutive month in April, surpassing expectations and signaling a resurgence in economic activity. The surge in demand, particularly driven by robust orders for electronic products, underscores Taiwan's pivotal role in the global supply chain.



April witnessed a substantial growth of 10.8 percent in export demand, a significant acceleration from the modest 1.2 percent increase observed in March. This impressive growth exceeded initial projections of a 4.5 percent uptick, reflecting the resilience of Taiwan's export-oriented economy amidst a challenging global landscape. Notably, the demand for electronic products spearheaded this surge, soaring by 22.7 percent, followed closely by a respectable 8.4 percent increase in demand for information and communications products. However, the machinery sector experienced a decline of 3.4 percent compared to the previous year, presenting a mixed picture of Taiwan's export performance across different sectors.



While the month-on-month export demand saw a slight dip of 0.1 percent in April, the overall trajectory remains upward, buoyed by sustained momentum in key export sectors. Notably, the performance of the Taiwanese dollar mirrored this positive trend, with export demand registering a robust year-on-year growth of 17.3 percent and a modest month-on-month increase of 1.9 percent in April. These figures underscore Taiwan's continued competitiveness in global markets, driven by its reputation for high-quality electronic products and technological innovation.



The resilience demonstrated by Taiwan's export sector amid ongoing global uncertainties highlights the country's strategic importance in the global economy. As demand for electronic products continues to surge worldwide, Taiwan stands poised to capitalize on its strengths in manufacturing and innovation, cementing its position as a key player in the global supply chain.

