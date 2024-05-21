German Economy Minister joins foundation stone ceremony for British-German electric link

(MENAFN) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is set to partake in a momentous occasion as he attends the foundation stone laying ceremony for the inaugural direct electric link between Britain and Germany. Taking place today in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, this ceremony marks a pivotal step in the realization of a transformative project that promises to redefine energy connectivity between the two nations.



The focal point of this endeavor is the establishment of an underwater transmission line traversing the depths of the North Sea, linking Wilhelmshaven on the German coast to the Isle of Grain in southeastern England. Spanning an impressive distance of 725 kilometers, the aptly named New Connect initiative aims to seamlessly integrate the electricity transmission networks of both countries by the year 2028.



Endorsed by a consortium of investors, the ambitious project commands a substantial investment, with an estimated cost of approximately 3 billion euros (USD3.2 billion). Its envisioned capacity, boasting 1.4 gigawatts of electricity flow in both directions, holds the promise of meeting the energy demands of around 1.5 million households.



Beyond its capacity to meet domestic energy needs, the New Connect line also serves as a vital conduit for the efficient transport of surplus wind energy generated by Germany's expansive wind power infrastructure. Presently, logistical constraints limit the transmission of this excess energy via existing land-based networks. Conversely, Britain faces a shortfall in domestic electricity production, relying heavily on imports to bridge the deficit.



Against this backdrop, the New Connect project emerges as a beacon of collaboration, addressing the complementary energy dynamics of both nations. It not only promises enhanced energy security and resilience but also underscores the imperative of cross-border cooperation in navigating the evolving landscape of sustainable energy provision.

