(MENAFN) The container ship Dali, which collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, causing its collapse nearly eight weeks ago, was successfully freed on Monday. This development marks a significant milestone toward reopening the full channel leading to the Port of Baltimore. The White House released a statement confirming the ship's relocation, underscoring Leader Joe Biden's commitment to orchestrating a comprehensive governmental response to the bridge collapse.



Leader Biden, according to the statement, will continue to spearhead a "whole-of-government approach" in addressing the aftermath of the bridge collapse, signifying the administration's dedication to ensuring the restoration of critical infrastructure and facilitating the resumption of port operations. The incident, which occurred in March, saw the container ship, carrying close to 4,700 containers, collide with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, resulting in the tragic loss of six lives.



The collapse of the bridge brought traffic to a standstill at one of the busiest ports in the United States, exacerbating logistical challenges and disrupting supply chains. In response to the crisis, Leader Biden had pledged that the federal government would exert every effort to expedite the reconstruction of the bridge, emphasizing the imperative of restoring vital transportation links and bolstering regional economic resilience.



However, the administration's commitment to bridge reconstruction has faced opposition from Republican lawmakers who have voiced concerns regarding potential ramifications of excessive government spending. This political friction underscores broader debates surrounding infrastructure investment and the role of government intervention in addressing critical infrastructure needs.



Nevertheless, the successful freeing of the container ship Dali represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the bridge collapse and restore normalcy to port operations. It underscores the collaborative efforts between federal, state, and local authorities to address infrastructure challenges and safeguard the integrity of vital transportation networks.

