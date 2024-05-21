Dominican Republic's president Luis Abinader wins first round in elections

(MENAFN) Incumbent President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic secured re-election on Sunday, with a substantial lead over his rivals as reported with 45.91 percent of the votes counted. Representing the Modern Revolutionary Party, Abinader clinched 59.03 percent of the vote, establishing a comfortable margin over his competitors.



Leonel Fernandez, the candidate from the Fuerza del Pueblo (The People’s Force) party, secured second place with 26.98 percent of the vote, while Abel Martinez of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) came in third with 10.64 percent of the vote.



Following his victory, Abinader revealed that both Fernandez and Martinez graciously acknowledged his win and extended their congratulations. He underscored the significance of their civility in strengthening the nation's democracy and fostering collective commitment to the country's prosperity.



Throughout the presidential race, Abinader maintained a significant lead in the polls, comfortably surpassing the threshold of 50 percent of the vote required to avoid a runoff election.



Abinader's popularity, buoyed by his robust stance against corruption, has been a defining factor in his political success. He enjoys approval ratings of around 70 percent, as indicated by a CID-Gallup poll conducted in September. Notably, his administration has taken a tough stance on immigration from neighboring Haiti, implementing measures such as the construction of a border wall and conducting mass deportations of Haitians amid a crisis in their home country.

MENAFN21052024000045015839ID1108238503