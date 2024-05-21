Dell unveils AI-enhanced computers, advanced Nvidia-powered servers

(MENAFN) On Monday, Dell Technologies unveiled a new lineup of computers that integrate artificial intelligence capabilities and are powered by Qualcomm processors. Additionally, Dell introduced a new server equipped with the latest Nvidia chips, which will be available starting in the second half of 2024. These announcements were made at a high-profile event held in Las Vegas, as part of Dell's strategy to sustain its momentum in the profitable AI server market and to prepare for the expected recovery in the personal computer market this year, following a downturn in orders triggered by the pandemic.



The newly introduced computers are equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series chips, which include neural processing units specifically designed to handle complex artificial intelligence tasks. These units enhance the devices' ability to process AI applications efficiently and effectively, catering to the growing demand for smarter and more capable computing solutions.



Furthermore, Dell launched the latest product in its series of servers compatible with Nvidia’s Blackwell chips. Unlike traditional servers that rely on air cooling, this new server employs liquid cooling technology, which is more energy-efficient and effective at maintaining optimal operating temperatures. This technological advancement is expected to significantly improve the performance and reliability of Dell's servers.



Arthur Lewis, the head of Dell's infrastructure solutions group, highlighted the significance of this launch in an interview with Reuters, stating that the Nvidia-based servers represent the fastest products in Dell's history. This statement underscores Dell's commitment to pushing the boundaries of server performance and meeting the high demands of AI workloads.



The International Data Corporation (IDC) has projected that spending on artificial intelligence servers will exceed USD33 billion this year, reflecting the substantial growth and investment in AI technologies. Dell's latest offerings aim to capture a significant share of this burgeoning market, reinforcing its position as a key player in the AI and computing industry. With these innovations, Dell is well-positioned to address the evolving needs of its customers and to capitalize on the anticipated resurgence in the personal computer market.

