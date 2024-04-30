Cong Govt Set To Give Quiet Burial To Neha Hiremath Murder Case: K'taka Lop

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, May 1 (IANS) Karnataka's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka claimed on Tuesday that the Congress-led state government is set to give a quiet burial to MCA student Neha Hiremath's murder case after three or six months when it vanishes from the public memory.

The BJP leader made the remarks while speaking to media after meeting the parents of Neha Hiremath.

The LoP was accompanied by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Ashoka said that the ruling Congress thinks its image will be tarnished if it is proven to be a case of 'love jihad', and thus the government is trying to hush it up.

"Though it was a special case, the government has not appointed a special public prosecutor and the accused has not been taken into custody. The accused would have got advice on escaping from the clutches of law during his judicial custody," he said.

"The police should have collected the call details of his associates and they should have verified his connections with anti-social organizations like KFD and PFI," the LoP added.

Ashoka reiterated that this case is linked to 'love jihad'.