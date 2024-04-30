Amir, Egyptian President Discuss Developments In Gaza Strip, Occupied Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed, in a phone call today with his brother President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, efforts of joint mediation to reach an immediate and durable ceasefire in Gaza and getting humanitarian aid into all areas of the strip in a sustainable manner.

HH the Amir and the Egyptian President stressed, during the call, the importance of intensifying the mediation efforts during the coming period, in collaboration with all regional and global partners to end the war on the Gaza Strip and the plight of civilians.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthening them, in addition to a broad range of regional and global issues.