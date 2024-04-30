ED Attaches Rs 2.43 Crore Worth Of Bank Balance In E-Nugget Scam

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Rs 2.43 crore in bank balance in connection with the agency's ongoing investigation into the mobile gaming app E-Nugget, which was designed to defraud the public.

The fresh attachment was made following search operations carried out by the agency officials.

“Earlier, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 163 crore in connection with this case,” read a statement issued by the ED on Tuesday.

As per the statement, the ED led a successful operation against the major 'online gaming app scam' known as E-Nugget in Kolkata.

“The E-Nugget app, masqueraded as a gaming platform, promised the users high returns on their investments,” the statement read.

The ED actions against E-Nugget started in September 2022, when after over 13 hours of search operations, the central agency seized cash worth Rs 17.32 crore from the residence of a Kolkata-based businessman named Nasir Khan and his son Amir Khan.

Thereafter, both the ED and the Economic Offences Wing of the Kolkata Police carried out similar raids that resulted in the seizure of several crores of rupees in cash, bank balances, and crypto-currencies.

During the initial period, E-Nugget users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn in a hassle-free manner. This provided confidence to the users, who started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission.

After collecting handsome amounts from the public, withdrawal from the app was stopped all of a sudden at one pretext or the other.

Thereafter, all data, including profile information, were wiped out from the said app server.