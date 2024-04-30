Schrödinger Shares Corporate Sustainability Progress In 2023 Report

(MENAFN- 3BL) Summary

Schrödinger has published its second annual Corporate Sustainability report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the company's progress developing and executing on its strategy for addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

Throughout 2023, the company advanced every aspect of its ESG performance and created a road map that includes setting goals for each of its identified material ESG topics in alignment with its Corporate Sustainability strategy. This strategy is grounded in the concept of shared value, which the company has labeled VALUE2:

“When we add value to the world, we create value for our company, and when we build value for ourselves, we generate value for the world.”

2023 Report Highlights

Social



Schrödinger and two City University institutions were co-awarded a $1 million National Science Foundation grant to increase underrepresented students' access to industry-leading technology.

To ensure a cohesive corporate strategy for social impact initiatives and provide employees consistent guidance, Schrödinger launched its inaugural Global Social Impact Policy in 2023.

Schrödinger advanced its work with universities and K-12 schools to further STEM education and careers through multiple programs and initiatives.

Building on its comprehensive suite of employee benefits, Schrödinger introduced new health and well-being options for its employees, including holistic health and mindful return for new parents. Advancing its diversity, equity and inclusion commitments, Schrödinger introduced new focus areas for its employee resource groups (ERGs), aiming to increase engagement, accountability, and growth opportunities.

Environmental



Schrödinger completed an inventory of its operational environmental footprint, including energy use, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water usage and waste generation.

Based on its operational environmental footprint inventory, Schrödinger reported environmental data in 2023 for the first time, including Scope 3 GHG emissions.

Schrödinger signaled its intention to establish science-based emissions reduction targets aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative by the end of 2025.

The company released its first Environmental Policy that sets forth its commitments and methods for achieving them. Through its computational platform, Schrödinger continued to facilitate better environmental outcomes for its life science and materials development customers.

Governance



As part of its commitment to strong corporate governance, Schrödinger updated and strengthened a host of company policies and developed, or is in the process of developing, policies covering:



Health & Safety



Supplier Code of Conduct

Human Rights

Schrödinger established its first Ombuds Office, a neutral and independent third-party reporting channel for employees, business partners, customers, and members of the public to report concerns about the company. The company continued implementing its cybersecurity policies, processes, and technology in alignment with the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework.

Guided by its mission to improve human health and quality of life by transforming how therapeutics and materials are discovered, Schrödinger is dedicated to continued progress on its Corporate Sustainability commitments.

Schrödinger's 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report references the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals and Software & IT Services standards. Access the report here .

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger's multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 850 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit , follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram , or visit our blog, Extrapolations .

