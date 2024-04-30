Prime Minister Looks Forward To Agreeing On Investment Programs That Enhance Arab Cooperation With Central Asia Countries, Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani inaugurated Tuesday the 3rd session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his opening address as the chair of the forum, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's aspirations, during its presidency of the third session, to reach agreements on a range of programs that would strengthen trade exchanges and investments between the two regions, joint cooperation to ensure the sustainability of supply chains, connect transportation, transit routes, food, energy, and water security.

His Excellency looked forward to implementing joint investment projects, developing clean energy, green economy, and smart agriculture, addressing environmental problems, investing in tourism infrastructure, education, and health, and for the Doha Declaration to come up with practical plans and programs that contribute to achieving international peace and security and sustainable development, and to bring security, stability, and well-being to our people.

His Excellency stated that the forum sends a significant message that the historical, cultural, and civilizational ties that bind the Arab world with the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan represent a solid foundation for developing cooperation between them on various political, economic, social, cultural, and technological levels.

He expressed his appreciation to the Arab League for providing this important platform for consultation and coordination on ways to enhance cooperation and establish fruitful partnerships based on the firm belief that the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan represent a natural geographic, cultural, and civilizational extension of the Arab world.

He looked forward to elevating the shared economic interests and solidifying cooperation with the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan within a broader framework of political consultation, and economic and development cooperation.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs viewed today's meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers and Ministers of Economy as a reflection of the highest-level commitment to completing the joint plans and programs agreed upon during the previous two sessions and translating them into reality. He explained that this requires developing real economic partnerships with direct and beneficial returns for all parties, economically and strategically, which necessitates the private sector, businessmen, and investors from both sides to exert effort and engage in the work undertaken by the governments to strengthen economic and commercial cooperation.

His Excellency also noted that today's meeting is taking place at a time when the Arab region and the countries of the region are facing numerous challenges and cross-border crises, pointing out that this places them before a historical responsibility that compels them to deepen consultation and cooperation mechanisms to find peaceful solutions based on the provisions of the United Nations Charter and the principles of international law, enabling them to overcome this difficult phase and lead their people towards a new era of prosperity, development, stability, and establish the pillars of the rule of law. He emphasized the importance of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, eradicating poverty and hunger, and strengthening cooperation in the fields of higher education, research, training, innovation, artificial intelligence, digitalization, and biotechnologies.

Concluding his speech, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs encouraged ministers, investment officials, and business representatives to communicate, discuss investment mechanisms and potential partnerships, and exchange best practices, stressing the State of Qatar's continued commitment to its approach based on cooperation and dialogue to achieve the goals of the international and regional community in preserving the multilateral international system, peace, security, stability, and prosperity throughout the world.