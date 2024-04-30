Nigerian man joins US to break world chess marathon record

(MENAFN) In a remarkable display of endurance and dedication, Nigerian chess champion Tunde Onakoya, alongside his American counterpart Shawn Martinez, has etched their names into the annals of history by breaking the world record for the longest chess marathon, lasting an astounding 60 hours.



The historic match unfolded amidst the bustling ambiance of New York City's Times Square, capturing the attention of onlookers and chess enthusiasts worldwide. Surpassing the previous record set in 2018 by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebo and Sjur Ferkingstad, Onakoya and Martinez showcased unparalleled resilience and strategic prowess throughout the grueling contest.



Initially conceived as a 58-hour endeavor, the marathon extended for an additional two hours, culminating at 12:40 am local time on Saturday. With each hour of gameplay, the players were allotted a brief five-minute respite, a testament to their unwavering commitment to the challenge.



While Guinness World Records is yet to officially confirm the achievement, reports indicate that Onakoya and Martinez engaged in approximately 200 intense chess matches, with Onakoya emerging victorious in the majority of encounters. Notably, amidst brief intermissions, Onakoya also engaged in friendly chess bouts with various challengers, including reporters, professionals from the financial sector, and even a chess instructor.



Beyond the pursuit of a world record, the underlying mission of the marathon holds profound significance. As the founder of the Chess in Slums in Africa (CIS) non-profit organization, Onakoya aimed to raise USD1 million to facilitate the distribution of chess sets among underprivileged children. By harnessing the power of chess as an educational tool, Onakoya seeks to empower youth and foster learning opportunities in communities in need.



Reflecting on the monumental achievement, Onakoya extended heartfelt congratulations to Martinez, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that underpinned their shared success. Their remarkable feat not only redefines the boundaries of possibility in the realm of chess but also underscores the transformative potential of unity and cooperation in advancing education and social impact initiatives on a global scale.

