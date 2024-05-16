Explained: How Delhi Police Is Ramping Up Bomb Squad Preparedness Amidst Surge In Hoax Threats

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Delhi Police are intensively reevaluating the capabilities and resources of their bomb squads in response to a concerning surge in hoax bomb threats, according to a recent Times of India report quoting sources. Alongside the provision of advanced equipment, plans are reportedly underway to bolster manpower, with district Deputy Commissioners of Police currently evaluating the sufficiency of necessary infrastructure.

"The workload of bomb squads has suddenly increased due to the recent rise in threats. We are working on making the district bomb squads more efficient,"

remarked a Deputy Commissioner of Police to TOI.

Following recent directives from the Union home ministry, there's a likelihood of developing a new standard operating procedure, with bomb squads undergoing an upgrade in equipment. Among the advancements in gear are sophisticated versions of bomb baskets, telescopic manipulators, and vapour detectors, alongside junction evaluators.

"Earlier, we used the MO-8 vapour detector but have now procured MO-9, which is highly effective in locating explosives," an officer was quoted as saying in the report.

Furthermore, the current non-linear junction detector (NLJD) is slated for replacement by the more advanced non-linear junction evaluator (NLJE). Teams are also acquiring telescopic manipulators to aid in the safe disposal of explosive materials. High-tech water disruptors, crucial for IED destruction, are also on the procurement list.

We are procuring all advanced weapons so that are able to handle any major bomb threat on our own," the officer added.

Bomb squad personnel are undergoing training at esteemed institutions such as NSG Manesar, the Army Centre in Jabalpur, BSF Centre in Hazaribagh, and the Tamil Nadu Commando School to enhance their expertise and readiness.

These specialized teams, responsible for safeguarding critical infrastructure across districts, also provide security for VIP and VVIP events. Within the Delhi Police, there are five bomb disposal squads (BDS) and approximately 18 bomb detection teams (BDTs) tasked with identifying and neutralizing bomb threats promptly. Upon receiving bomb threat communications, they are swiftly deployed to assess and manage the situation.

The roles of these teams are clearly delineated: Bomb detection teams (BDTs) systematically inspect designated areas for potential threats. Upon encountering a suspicious object, they promptly alert the bomb disposal squads (BDS), which then proceed to isolate the object. Throughout these operations, they collaborate seamlessly with sniffing dog squads to ensure thorough detection and response measures.

Upon receiving a report of a suspicious object, bomb detection teams (BDTs) and canine units swiftly mobilize to the designated location. Collaborating closely with local law enforcement, the police control room, and the traffic department, they conduct a thorough assessment of the situation and initiate the search for any potential explosive devices.

Once on-site, the BDTs work alongside local authorities to secure the area, establishing a perimeter to maintain safety until the arrival of a bomb disposal squad (BDS) team. Upon the BDS team's arrival, they assume control of the situation, conducting a detailed assessment and taking necessary measures to neutralize the bomb threat.

In certain situations where specialized assistance is deemed necessary, such as in the case of particularly complex threats, the police bomb teams maintain a secure perimeter until the arrival of the National Security Guard (NSG) team.

“They also secure the spot until the arrival of the NSG team, if called for,” the officer told TOI.