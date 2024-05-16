Arsenal Unveil Classic New Home Kit Featuring Iconic Cannon For 2024/25 Season

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arsenal have revealed their new adidas home kit for the 2024/25 season, returning to a classic design with a notable change. The Gunners have removed the full shield crest from their home strip, opting instead to display their iconic cannon. This marks the first time since the 1989/90 season that the home kit features the cannon instead of the club badge, although recent away and third kits have included this design choice.

A press release described the cannon as "an enduring symbol of Arsenal's history, synonymous with the club since its inception." This switch to the cannon on all three kits will be for one season only. The traditional red base of the shirt is complemented by rounded white panels on the sides and shoulders, with navy blue adidas stripes, reminiscent of the 2021/22 home kit.

Men's team forward Gabriel Martinelli expressed his excitement, saying, "Since joining Arsenal, it has been clear to me how important the cannon is to this great club and our supporters. It epitomises our spirit, and we're excited to wear it on the pitch with pride next season." Women's team striker Alessia Russo added, "I love the simplicity of this new kit-giving the cannon space to shine. We know how much it means to the supporters, so to have it front and centre of our home kit will fill us with confidence every time we step onto the pitch."

Russo and her teammates will debut the new shirt during Arsenal's final WSL game of the season on Saturday, May 18. The Gunners will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Meadow Park, marking their last game at Borehamwood before the Emirates Stadium becomes the primary home for the women's team.