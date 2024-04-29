Naftogaz Group Increases Gas Production Volumes By 12% In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-March 2024, Naftogaz Group increased gas production volumes by 12% compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC exceeded the production target and reached the highest production levels in the past two years.

“This year, in the first quarter, we managed to increase gas production volumes by about 12% compared to the same period last year. This resulted from the launch of new productive wells, as well as effective work with the old stock,” Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov noted.

The production target was exceeded both in eastern, central and western Ukraine.

Despite the risk of shelling, each unit of Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC continues gas production operations, Naftogaz Group emphasized.

According to the press service, the production output of gas came to about 3.5 billion cubic meters in January-March 2024.

A reminder that, following perforation works, Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC raised the daily production rate of the old well to 120,000 cubic meters. Since early 2024, the company has put into service five high-rate wells.