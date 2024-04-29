(MENAFN- Baystreet) AbraSilver, Adventus, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs on News

Glenn Wilkins - Monday, April 29, 2024







AbraSilver, Newcore, Alphamin at 52-Week Highs on News AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Monday. Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 30- May 2. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. AbraSilver will present Wednesday.Newcore Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30.5 cents Monday. Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for Uranium, Battery, and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held April 30- May 2. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. Newcore will present Thursday.Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Monday. Alphamin announced today the filing of its unaudited consolidated financial statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the first quarter ended March 31.SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.10 Monday. SouthGobi announces that it will disseminate future corporate communications of the Company to its shareholders electronically and only send Corporate Communications in printed form to the Shareholders upon request.ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.36 Monday. No news stories available today.Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 Monday. No news stories available today.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.61 Monday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $9.09 Monday. No news stories available today.BQE Water Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $60.00 Friday. No news stories available today.Colonial Coal International Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.88 Monday. No news stories available today.Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.31 Monday. No news stories available today.Dundee Corporation (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $1.38 Monday. No news stories available today.Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.03 Monday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.29 Monday. No news stories available today.Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Grown Rogue International Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.87 Monday. No news stories available today.Goldsource Mines Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Hannan Metals Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.97 Monday. No news stories available today.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.38 Monday. No news stories available today.K92 Mining Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.62 Monday. No news stories available today.Mawson Gold Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 76 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.48 Monday. No news stories available today.Mako Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.61 Monday. No news stories available today.NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Osino Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.80 Monday. No news stories available today.Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.76 Monday. No news stories available today.Pembina Pipeline Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.21 Monday. No news stories available today.Regulus Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.62 Monday. No news stories available today.Rio2 Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.00 Monday. No news stories available today.Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.92 Monday. No news stories available today.Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.39 Monday. No news stories available today.Teck Resources Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $70.20 Monday. No news stories available today.Taseko Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.62 Monday. No news stories available today.

