Qatar Calls For Concerted Efforts To Find Peaceful Solutions For Regional Disputes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 29 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Thani on Monday called for concerted efforts to find peaceful solutions to all the conflicts unfolding in the region and prevent the consequential threats.

Al-Thani said in his speech during the GCC's ministerial meeting in strategic partnership with the US, that the most prominent challenge is the International Community's failure to find a solution for the Palestinian crisis.

The recent escalations pose a serious threat to the region, said Al-Thani, and extensive diplomatic efforts must be taken to find peaceful solutions and prevent the greater threat of wars.

The Qatari FM called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages on both sides and providing essential human aid as a step towards peace. (end)

