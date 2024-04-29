Second Edition Of Finconjo Conference, Exhibition Starts In June

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- The Special Operations Equipment Exhibition and Conference Company (SOFEX) Monday announced in a conference that the launch of the second edition of the FinConJo 2024 conference will be in June.SOFEX announced that the slogan of the exhibition will be "Unlocking Smart Blocks with new, unexplored financial and banking paths," in the presence of the Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of SOFEX, the Director General of the Jordanian Centre for Design and Development, Brigadier General Engineer Ayman Batran, representatives of partners and supporters, local and international media and official and public figures.Batran said, "Based on the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to make Jordan a beacon of science and knowledge and a strategic destination for specialised exhibitions and conferences, we strive through this conference to enhance knowledge by exchanging experiences, building strategic partnerships, unifying efforts and accentuating Jordan's role to be a cornerstone in our region and the world in employing technology and its constant pursuit of youth involvement and directing its enormous energies in this direction."He added that the conference highlights the latest developments in financial technology and discusses challenges and solutions, noting that the FinConJo 2024 will be held amid growing regional security and geopolitical risks, which means that employing technology in the economy and finance and shifting from traditional has become an urgent necessity.