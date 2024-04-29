Congress-CPI-M Helping BJP In Sure Seats For Trinamool, Claims Mamata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Congress and CPI-M are helping the BJP in those Lok Sabha constituencies of the state where the victory of her Trinamool Congress was assured.

"In those seats where the victories of our candidates are assured, both the Congress and the CPI-M are providing clandestine support to BJP. In West Bengal; BJP has two eyes - the first is the CPI-M and the second is the Congress," she said while addressing an election meeting at Murshidabad.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool supremo, once again expressed apprehension of a division in the anti-BJP votes in West Bengal helping the BJP.

"We are supporting the other parties which are fighting against BJP in other states. But remember in West Bengal, only Trinamool Congress is fighting against the BJP. So please do not divide your votes in West Bengal this time. I realise that often people do not vote for other parties just out of love. But everybody is frustrated with BJP," she said.

Two Lok Sabha constituencies in Murshidabad district, Jangipur and Murshidabad, are going for polls in the third phase on May 7. The third constituency from the district, Baharampur is going for polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

At Baharampur, the most important candidate is state Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, against whom Trinamool has fielded former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan. At Murshidabad, the star candidate is CPI-M Politburo member and the party's state Secretary Md Salim.